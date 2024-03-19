Over 35,000 go to see 'Kung Fu Panda 4' over opening weekend in Estonian cinemas

Animated movie "Kung Fu Panda 4" (Paramount/Dreamworks) is so far this month's most watched movie at the box office in Estonia, despite only just having been released at the weekend.

"Kung Fu Panda 4" has already overtaken the recently released science fiction epic "Dune: Part Two," as well as Estonian movie "Elu ja Armastus (English: "Life and Love"), which both premiered last month, and has attracted over 35,000 movie goers on its opening weekend alone.

"Dune: Part Two" meanwhile racked-up 8,307 viewings over the past weekend (and 56,440 over the past three weeks), while "Elu ja Armastus has attracted 46,521 cinema-goers, over the five weeks since it opened.

Meanwhile newcomers to the chart included action-adventure "Arthur the King" (with receipts of 2,105) and "Land of Bad" (1,105 viewers), another action movie starring two of the Hemsworth brothers.

Supernatural horror flick "Imaginary" remained in the table for the second week in-a-row too, and was watched by 995 people over the last weekend (and has attracted a total of 3,470 viewers).

Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things," which bagged four Academy Awards and is definitely not a kids' movie, remains in the chart for the 10th week, accumulating 26,521 visits over that time-frame.

The table below shows the top seven (Koht) best performing movies over the past week according to data released by the Estonian Film Institute (Eesti Filmi Instituut), with the columns from left to right listing the original movie title, the title in Estonian, the number of weeks in the charts (Nädal), the number of cinemagoers according to tickets sold for the past week (Vaatajad), box office receipts (Kassa) and total number of viewers (Vaatajad kokku).

Top movies in Estonia at cinemas over the past week. Source: Eesti Filmi Instituut

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!