Sting announces June 2024 show at Tartu Song Festival Grounds

17-time Grammy Award winner Sting is set to perform his special "My Songs" concert at Tartu Song Festival Grounds on June 10, 2024. The show is part of the main program for Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture.

Sting's appearance in Tartu marks the continuation of his world-spanning tour, where he has performed to audiences across the U.S., Europe, Asia, the UAE and Australia.

Sting released the album "My Songs" in 2019, featuring contemporary interpretations of some of his most celebrated hits, before embarking on a world tour and residency at Las Vegas.

Sting's "My Songs" concert is described as "a jubilant and dynamic showcase of his most cherished hits, spanning his illustrious career as both a member of The Police and as a solo artist." The concert features performances of his timeless hits, including classics such as "Fields of Gold," "Roxanne," "Every Breath You Take," "Message in a Bottle," and a host of other iconic songs from his back catalogue.

His latest album, "The Bridge," showcases his prolific and diverse songwriting prowess, representing various stages and styles from throughout his unrivaled career.

Sting last performed in Estonia in 2019, at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall, with a show that was also part of his "My Songs" tour.

Sting is the first major artist to be unveiled by the European Capital of Culture. According to CEO of Tartu 2024 Kuldar Leis, other superstars are expected to come to Tartu and Southern Estonia in the coming year.

Prior to that, the Newcastle-born musician, songwriter and actor and environmentalist, played in Estonia in 2017, on his "57th & 9th Tour."

Tickets for Sting's show in Tartu on June 10, 2024 go on general sale on November 10 at 10 a.m. and are available on Piletilevi.

