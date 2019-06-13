Gallery: Sting plays Tallinn Saku Suurhall

British musician Sting was in concert at the Saku Suurhall in Tallinn on Wednesday, part of his latest "My Songs" tour.

Sting was last in Estonia just two years ago, in 2017, on the "57th & 9th Tour."

Founder member of new wave band The Police, the "My Songs" tour ties in with the album of the same name, comprising new interpretations and reworks of previously-released tracks, including Police classics such as "Roxanne", "Message in a Bottle" and "Walking on the Moon."

He played Kaunas, Lithuania, and Riga, Latvia on Saturday and Monday respectively and heads to Helsinki Thursday for the next stage in the tour.

Sting, 67, born Gordon Sumner in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, has 16 Grammies, and multiple Golden Globes, Brit Awards and other accolades to his name. He is also a noted actor and environmentalist.

