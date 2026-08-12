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Fatboy Slim will perform in Estonia for the first time in November

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Fatboy Slim.
Fatboy Slim. Source: Press materials
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Dance music legend Fatboy Slim will perform on November 21 at the Põhjala factory in Tallinn. The artist, appearing in Estonia for the first time, chose the concert venue himself.

Fatboy Slim, whose legal name is Quentin Leo Cook, is a pioneer of dance music whose career took off in the early 1990s. The DJ from the United Kingdom is one of the trailblazers of the big beat genre, and his work played a major role in bringing electronic dance music into the mainstream.

He began his musical path in 1985, not behind a DJ booth but as a bassist in an indie band. Three years later the band broke up, and Cook bought his first controller, synthesizer and sampler. Around the same time he released his first remixes, and "Dub Be Good to Me," released in 1990 by the sound system collective Beats International, which included Cook, reached the top of the charts. Two years later the collective disbanded.

The musician decided to try his hand as a guitarist in an acid jazz band, but he quickly realized he was a poor guitarist. That was followed by Pizzaman, a house music duo with John Reid. Three songs from their only album, "Pizzamania," reached the charts. In 1995 he started the Fatboy Slim project, and the debut album "Better Living Through Chemistry" was released in 1996.

A turning point in Fatboy Slim's career came in 1998 with the release of his second album, "You've Come a Long Way, Baby," which included songs such as "Praise You," "Right Here, Right Now" and "The Rockafeller Skank." He has released four studio albums as Fatboy Slim, the most recent being "Palookaville" in 2004.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Argo Ideon

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