Beloved Tartu cat Johannes Gutenberg recovering well after suspected traffic accident

Johannes Gutenburg.
Johannes Gutenburg. Source: Wikimedia Commons, K2suvi
Johannes Gutenberg, the beloved cat who lives at Tartu's Aparaaditehas, is recovering at the vet after a reported collision with a vehicle on Thursday morning, writes local news outlet Tartu Postimees. Fortunately, Gutenberg does not appear to have been seriously injured and is expected to be back in action again soon.

On Thursday morning, a post began circulating on social media announcing that a small, gray truck had hit Johannes Gutenberg, the popular black and white cat who lives at – and some say runs – Tartu's Aparaaditehas.

Fortunately, according to Aparaaditehas CEO Erki Pruul, Gutenberg was not seriously hurt in the incident and is now recovering at the vet. "It seems that Gutenberg wasn't really hit by a car after all, and he escaped with just a fright," Pruul told Tartu Postimees.

Gutenberg too, was quick to reach out to his followers, who will be relieved to know he will soon be back to enjoy summer evenings at the nightclub named in his honor (Klubi Gutenberg), as well as the numerous other cultural events coming up.

"Dear friends, rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated! If I've counted correctly, I should have at least 5 lives left," Gutenberg wrote on Facebook.

Johannes Gutenberg (birth name Seli) is believed to have been born in 2009. After leaving home in 2012, he moved in to the Estonian Paper and Print Museum. When the museum relocated to Aparaaditehas in June 2014, Gutenberg went with it and soon made the entire building complex his personal territory.

He can now often be seen enjoying life in the building's various cafes and offices, as well as the neighboring streets. In August 2024, Gutenberg was finally given his own dedicated Estonian-language Wikipedia page in honor of his service to the local community.

Editor: Michael Cole

