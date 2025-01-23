Officials and animal activists after stricter regulations for exotic pets

The keeping of exotic animals as pets in Estonia is unregulated, raising concerns among animal welfare advocates and officials. Rare animals lack access to proper veterinary care, their specific living conditions cannot be adequately met in households and some species may even pose a danger.

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) recently discovered a puma in a car near Pärnu. The animal, purchased in Latvia as a pet, ended up with an individual who also operates a private zoo. Although the puma was not initially included as part of the zoo's exhibits, the owner could apply to the Environmental Board for permission to do so. From a procedural standpoint, it is easier to update the zoo's permit to include a new species later, rather than immediately seeking approval for showcasing the animal.

In light of this case, the Estonian Society for the Protection of Animals (ESPA) highlighted the country's inadequate regulations, which allow individuals to keep virtually any animal as a pet, provided the necessary documentation is in order. There is also no comprehensive data on what species are being imported into Estonia as pets. Geit Karurahu, ESPA's communications and marketing manager, said that animal welfare advocates have long proposed a solution.

"For several years, we have been pushing for the adoption of a positive list, which specifies permitted species that can be kept as pets. This is an effective preventive measure that prioritizes animal welfare. It ensures that only species suitable for domestic conditions, those that pose no threat to people or other animals and those that are not harmful to the environment are included. Currently, we lack such a list, aside from one for invasive species," Karurahu explained.

In Estonia, the Agricultural and Food Board oversees domestic animals but lacks a clear overview, even of commonly kept pets like dogs and cats, let alone exotic species. However, the board does track the number of exotic animals brought into pet stores annually, said Ainike Nõmmisto, senior specialist in the Animal Health and Welfare Department.

"For example, around 50,000 aquarium fish, 1,000 parrots or caged birds and 300 reptiles are imported each year. Based on these figures, we can assume that keeping exotic pets is fairly widespread in Estonia," Nõmmisto said.

She noted that a few years ago, there was more discussion about the need to regulate exotic animal ownership more effectively. However, there appears to be no current plan for legislative changes. The Agricultural and Food Board generally identifies problematic pet owners based on tips from the public, Nõmmisto said.

"We often find that the conditions in which animals are kept do not meet requirements, which is largely due to ignorance. People don't understand what a particular animal or bird needs to thrive in Estonia's conditions. Whether it's improper food, an inadequate microclimate or a lack of supplemental UV lighting — which is generally essential in Estonia — violations are fairly common. However, compared to tips about dogs, cats or other familiar animals, complaints about exotic pets are relatively rare," she added.

The puma discovered near the border was also found thanks to a tip-off. Many such animals come from breeders in other EU countries, making it difficult to monitor their movement otherwise.

In addition to a lack of knowledge about caring for rare pets, Estonia also lacks sufficient veterinary care for them. Tanel Türna, head of the Environmental Board's hunting and aquatic life bureau, pointed out another critical issue.

"The risk here is that a puma is a very large and aggressive feline. Unlike many wild animals, a puma may not view humans as a threat but sometimes as prey. Keeping a 100-kilogram animal in a domestic setting is undoubtedly a challenge," Türna said.

The Environmental Board issues and oversees zoo permits. In Estonia, there are 13 zoos, including Tallinn Zoo and the RMK-managed Elistvere Animal Park. Problems have also arisen with private zoos, Türna said.

"There have been discrepancies in species lists, disputes over specific species and issues with proof of proper documentation. Additionally, changes in the number of animals — due to births or deaths — are sometimes not promptly reported and permits are not updated accordingly," Türna noted.

Why hasn't the state regulated exotic animal ownership more precisely? Geit Karurahu of ESPA has a theory.

"We see a growing trend of exotic animals being kept as pets and an increase in related incidents. More exotic species are also ending up in shelters. However, perhaps because these problems haven't reached a critical mass, there's been little willingness to address them so far," Karurahu said.

"We see this as the right time to act preemptively. Finland has adopted a positive list, Lithuania — a major hub for exotic animal breeding — has done the same, Sweden is moving in that direction and Latvia is also discussing the matter. If Estonia doesn't act, there's a risk that we'll face increased commercial pressure, with exotic animals being bred and imported here more frequently due to the lack of regulations," she concluded.

