Nora the German Shepherd dog gets Estonia's first canine hip prosthesis

A four-year-old German shepherd has made history as the first dog in Estonia to receive a hip joint prosthesis, "Ringvaade" reported.

"Ringvaade" presenter Heleri All visited Nora, pictured, who is now recovering from surgery.

One week after surgery, that recovery is still uncertain, with her owner Helen Raig noting, "She is still quite unhappy. She cannot move and does not understand what has happened to her," adding that while it was difficult to detect Nora's hip issue initially, subtle signs like reduced activity and avoidance of certain exercises led her to seek veterinary help.

Hip dysplasia, which affects about a quarter of all pet dogs, led to Nora's groundbreaking hip prosthesis in the Baltic states.

Veterinarian Martin Karindi said that Nora's lameness revealed degenerative disease in her right hip, likely caused by overuse following a partial cruciate ligament tear in her left limb.

The diagnosis was shocking for Nora's owner as "the vet immediately said that the ideal solution would be a prosthesis, but at that time it wasn't available in Estonia," meaning Nora initially received joint injections until an unexpected call months later offered the chance for a hip joint prosthesis.

Raig quickly decided to go ahead with the treatment, noting that "the vet himself was very prepared and very interested in ensuring the procedure's complete success."

Post-surgery recovery now requires Nora to remain as still as possible for optimal healing.

To perform the procedure, the veterinary clinic acquired significant new equipment, requiring a major financial investment from veterinarian Karindi.

His goal is to offer the operation regularly at a cost of 2,900 euros, maintaining proficiency.

Post-surgery, the dog owner must follow a strict rest regimen to support recovery, with hopes for a full return to normalcy by next summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!