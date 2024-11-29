Charity trees aid Homeless animals across Estonia this Christmas

For the ninth year, charitable Christmas trees are being set up in eight Estonian cities, with the theme being pictures of animals looking for a home.

The project, organized by the Estonian veterinary medicine students' association (Eesti Veterinaarmeditsiini Üliõpilaste Selts) in collaboration with the NGO Varjupaikade MTÜ (Shelter), and other shelters across Estonia, aims to raise awareness about abandoned and neglected animals, at Christmas-time and year-round.

Elis-Anett Urbmets, project manager and a fifth-year veterinary student at the Estonian University of Life Sciences, (Eesti Maaülikool) said: "This year marks the ninth year of the charity project."

"The goal is not to encourage people to impulsively adopt animals, but rather to draw society's attention to the fact that we still have many abandoned animals that have been neglected by their owners or were born on the streets."

When the initiative began nine years ago, there was only one charitable Christmas tree in Tartu's Town Hall Square.

This year, the project has expanded to eight towns: Pärnu, Viljandi, Valga, Võru, Haapsalu, and Rakvere, as well as Tallinn and Tartu.

"The record number of cities that have collaborated with us is 11," Urbmets added, noting that all the trees should be in place by the first Sunday of Advent – ie. this coming Sunday.

This year, 194 animals from eight shelters are seeking homes via the project.

"Across the six cities, shelters currently house nearly 700 animals, 600 of which are cats," Urbmets went on.

"The group of cats housed in shelters changes every year, as they often find new homes quite quickly."

One long-term resident, however, is Bruno, a dog at the Valga shelter, who has been waiting for a home for six years now.

"Every year, Bruno's picture hangs on the Valga Christmas tree," Urbmets recalled. "He's been waiting for a home the entire time I've been involved in this project."

At the same time, the project emphasizes that adopting an animal is not a decision to be taken lightly.

"An animal is definitely not suitable as a surprise gift," Urbmets cautioned.

"The responsibility for a pet does not diminish over time but instead increases as the animal gets older," she went on.

Anyone who cannot adopt an animal but still wants to help can make donations in support of the shelters, particularly for vaccination and neutering costs.

"People also adopt large dogs from shelters," Urbmets said, "and we're delighted to see that."

Varjupaikade MTÜ's site is here.

--

