Student Company Fair in Värska Showcases Innovation, Creativity, and Trends

The 11th student company fair (Õpilasfirmade laat) recently took place in Värska, Setomaa, attracting a record number of 51 student companies from across South Estonia.

The fair showcased student creativity, reflecting shifting consumer trends towards convenience and innovation, while providing valuable practical experience for future careers, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The Värska Cultural Center's small hall was bustling with young entrepreneurs showcasing a range of products, reflecting a shift in consumer preferences.

Food products, in particular, were the most traded, with many requiring buyers to add just a few ingredients at home.

Kristin Kuura, student CEO of company ÕF Mix, said: "With our product, you just add one egg and 100 grams of melted butter."

"Slam it in the oven, and in 15 to 20 minutes, you have some cookies ready. It's not really laziness, yet for those who don't feel like [cooking] and would rather buy cookies from the store, our product is essentially all ready to go; and you still did something with your own hands," she continued about the rationale.

Among the fair's innovative products was a set of edible cake candles made from chocolate, almond flour, and coconut oil.

Other innovations included a birthday video greeting service and a product to help older pets climb onto couches.

Samuel Sonbreg, who heads up another student company, called Aita Üles, explained the idea behind the pet aid: "A friend of mine had a situation where their dog jumped off the couch and broke its paw."

"So we thought of putting something together, as it helps older animals get onto the couch or bed. It's like a helping hand for them," Sonbreg went on.

The fair also reflected broader trends in student entrepreneurship.

While the number of companies grows each year, traditional crafts and upcycling are becoming less evident.

Ingrit Kala, the event's organizer, said: "Crocheting, embroidery, sewing – these types of major handicrafts are less visible than they used to be."

"As for upcycling, which perhaps two or three years ago was part of almost every other project, you don't see as much of it here nowadays," she went on.

Upcycling means the reuse of discarded objects or material, so as to create a product of higher quality or value than the original input.

Meanwhile, for the students at the fair, creating a company has provided some invaluable lessons. "You definitely have to lower prices if something isn't selling," Kaarel Järveveer of mini-company Rähn told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"And if things go badly, you need to try something else," he went on.

Lessons in adaptability were echoed by Kadri-Liis Aniott, CEO of Shoks, who said: "It teaches time management, teamwork, communication skills, and all those important qualities you need."

