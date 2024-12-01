X!

Lasteekraan fairy tale Christmas calendar opens

Lasteekraan Christmas calendar 2024.
Lasteekraan Christmas calendar 2024.
In December, the Lasteekraan webpage will once again feature a Christmas calendar, offering a new children's story with a beautiful animation each day. There's plenty to listen to and discover from December 1 through Christmas Eve.

The Lasteekraan Christmas calendar features stories by authors from the magazines Täheke and Hea Laps, narrated by actors Maiken Pius, Peeter Tammearu, Raivo E. Tamm, Priit Võigemast, Terje Pennie, Sandra Uusberg, Kristo Viiding and Ester Kuntu, recorded by the Estonian Radio Theater (Raadioteater).

This year's stories were written by Kairi Look, Jaanus Vaiksoo, Juhan Voolaid, Andrus Kivirähk, Kadri Hinrikus, Liis Sein, Veronika Kivisilla, Reeli Pärn, Markus Saksatamm, Kärt Hellerma, Haldi Normet, Reet Bobõlski, Kätlin Vainola and Merilin Seppel.

The stories are brought to life with animations created by Rebeka Kruus, Anu Kadri Uustalu, Piret Lindau, Siim Raud, Maarja Konrad, Kristi Markov, Ronald Must, Aimar Soots, Jaanika Tork and students from Animakool. The calendar's illustrations were designed by Tuuli Lepik.

Story selection was coordinated by Ilona Martson and Kätlin Vainola, with recording support from Tiina Vilu, Pille-Riin Purje, Külliki Valdma, Külli Tüli, Johannes Ek and Magnus Kaus.

The content of the advent calendar is in Estonian.

The Lasteekraan Christmas calendar is available HERE.

Editor: Annika Remmel, Marcus Turovski

