International Emmys' winning TV series can be watched on ERR's streaming service

On November 25, the International Emmy TV Awards were held in New York. Several of this year's winning series and films can be viewed on ERR's channels and streaming service, Jupiter.

ETV does not dub foreign language series – with the exception of children's cartons – so all series can be watched in their original language with Estonian language subtitles. However, most are only available for a limited time.

The best telenovela or soap opera was won by "La Promesa" (The Vow), a Spanish romantic crime costume drama.

Set at the beginning of the 20th Century, Jana, a maid for the waning yet ruthless House of Luján, seeks revenge for her mother's murder. But there is one element she did not anticipate… falling in love with Manuel, son of the Count of Luján.

The series can be watched here.

Danish short series "Üks kuttidest" (En af Drengene/ One of the Boys) won the Kids: Live-Action category.

The socially awkward Lau goes on the traditional Man Camp with the town boys to prove that he's a "real man". But things get tricky when he develops feelings for another boy. It's a story about masculinity, bullying, queerness and feeling different.

The series can be streamed here.

The Kids: Animation category was won by British short film "Tabby McTat".

Tabby McTat and his busker friend Fred delight crowds with their duets until an unexpected separation tears them apart. Tabby McTat searches for Fred, but instead finds a new family. Can Tabby McTat and Fred reunite and rekindle their friendship?

The film will be shown on Jupiter from December 24.

