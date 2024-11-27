X!

International Emmys' winning TV series can be watched on ERR's streaming service

News
"La promesa" Source: Kaader sarjast
News

On November 25, the International Emmy TV Awards were held in New York. Several of this year's winning series and films can be viewed on ERR's channels and streaming service, Jupiter.

ETV does not dub foreign language series – with the exception of children's cartons – so all series can be watched in their original language with Estonian language subtitles. However, most are only available for a limited time.

The best telenovela or soap opera was won by "La Promesa"  (The Vow), a Spanish romantic crime costume drama.

Set at the beginning of the 20th Century, Jana, a maid for the waning yet ruthless House of Luján, seeks revenge for her mother's murder. But there is one element she did not anticipate… falling in love with Manuel, son of the Count of Luján.

The series can be watched here.

Danish short series "Üks kuttidest" (En af Drengene/ One of the Boys) won the Kids: Live-Action category.

The socially awkward Lau goes on the traditional Man Camp with the town boys to prove that he's a "real man". But things get tricky when he develops feelings for another boy. It's a story about masculinity, bullying, queerness and feeling different.

The series can be streamed here.

The Kids: Animation category was won by British short film "Tabby McTat". 

Tabby McTat and his busker friend Fred delight crowds with their duets until an unexpected separation tears them apart. Tabby McTat searches for Fred, but instead finds a new family. Can Tabby McTat and Fred reunite and rekindle their friendship?

The film will be shown on Jupiter from December 24.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Helen Wright

Related

tartu 2024 finale

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:13

Estonian media executives find recession has little effect on the sector

16:44

ERR in the US: Biden hurries to leave mark on domestic and foreign policy

16:03

Riina Solman: We need to keep in mind that relations with Israel and US at stake

15:54

Estonia's health minister wants to tie alcohol excise duty to inflation

15:33

Commercial network TV3 shuts down news portals and lays off 13

15:29

Estonia advocates for fairer EU agriculture payments to Baltic states

15:19

Kelly Sildaru injures anterior cruciate ligament again in Austria

14:56

Meteorologist: Mild conditions likely to continue through to mid-December

14:22

Latvia agrees Rail Baltica will bypass Riga

13:55

International Emmys' winning TV series can be watched on ERR's streaming service

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

26.11

Bestselling British writer Richard Osman to mention Estonia in every new book

26.11

Investigation: Russia developing infrastructure at military bases close to NATO borders

26.11

Tallinn to sell off 41 old trolleybuses

25.11

National Defense Committee to discuss re-introduction of anti-personnel landmines

13:32

Photos: Tallinn paves over historical mosaic sidewalk in Kassisaba Updated

25.11

Cargo plane crashes in Lithuanian capital, at least one dead

26.11

Prime minister discusses cooperation, NATO, and Ukraine in call with Donald Trump

14:22

Latvia agrees Rail Baltica will bypass Riga

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo