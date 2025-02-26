X!

ERR's online video quality temporarily limited by maintenance

ERR's Jupiter.
ERR's Jupiter. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Starting Wednesday, Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) video content will temporarily be available in a maximum quality of 720p due to maintenance work.

While video content is typically offered in 396, 720, or 1080p quality, ERR's content will be temporarily limited to 396 or 720p during the maintenance period.

Maintenance work will continue through the evening of Friday, February 28, after which ERR's video content will once again be available in 1080p quality.

Only the playback of video content on ERR's website and the Jupiter TV app will be affected.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

