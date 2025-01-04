X!

Watch again: New Year's Eve concert from Estonia Concert Hall

Photo: Erlend Štaub
The traditional New Year's Eve concert by Rémy Martin and the Eesti Kontstert can be seen again on ERR's Jupiter service.

The concert included performances of works by John Williams, Ennio Morricone, Arvo Pärt, Tõnu Kõrvits, Gioachino Rossini and other renowned composers.

During the concert, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra was conducted by Anu Tali, and there were also solo performances from Irish mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught, Estonian National Opera tenor Heldur Harry Põlda and oboist Riivo Kallasmaa.

"It is a long tradition to start the New Year with music and celebration, and we are delighted that this year has been no different," said Maarit Kangron, the Estonian Concert Hall's executive producer.

"We are grateful to be able to continue the tradition with our supporters. They say that what you do on January 1, you will do all year round –  that's why we organize beautiful concerts and work to ensure that audiences continue to have a variety of beautiful experiences to choose from throughout the year. Have a wonderful and musical year everyone!"

The concert can be seen again on ERR's Jupiter service here.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

