Gallery: Rémy Martin and Estonian National Orchestra's New Year concert

On January 1, Rémy Martin and the Estonian National Orchestra held their traditional New Year's concert at the Estonia Concert Hall. Conductor Kaspar Mänd led the ERSO, and soprano Mirjam Mesak and theremin virtuoso Carolina Eyck delighted the audience with their solo performances.

The festive New Year's Eve concert by Rémy Martin and the Estonian National Orchestra was inspired by France, the Parisian milieu and its captivating atmosphere.

"We are delighted that conductor Kaspar Mänd has created a program that is enchanting in a French way, with beloved soprano Mirjam Mesaku joined by soloist Carolina Eyck, who performs an exciting and quite unusual electronic musical instrument called the theremin. Paris is a city where the new and the old go hand in hand, and so we started the New Year with a very diverse program under the familiar chandeliers of the Estonia Concert Hall," said Maarit Kangron, the Estonia Concert Hall's chief producer.

Mirjam Mesaku performed Claude Debussy's symphonic "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun," Hector Berlioz's "The Unknown Island,", Henri Duparc's "Ecstasy" and Charles Gounod's "Juliet's Waltz" from the opera "Romeo and Juliet." These were followed by Maurice Ravel's "Noble and Sentimental Waltzes."

The audience was then treated to Régis Campo's "Dancefloor with Pulsing" for theremin and orchestra, with a solo by theremin player Carolina Eyck. George Gershwin's symphonic poem "An American in Paris" followed, before Jacques Ibert's "Restaurant au Bois de Boulogne" from the symphonic suite "Paris" provided the finale.

The full concert is available to watch again on ERR's Jupiter service here.

--

