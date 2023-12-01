Tõnu Kõrvits' new work 'Islands' premiers in Tallinn and Tartu

Mari Poll (violin), Henry-David Varema (cello) and Mihkel Poll (piano) perform the best of the Estonian piano trio's works and a new work "Islands" by acclaimed composer Tõnu Kõrvits at concerts in Tallinn and Tartu.

The members of the Poll-Varema-Poll trio said that the composer Tõnu Kõrvits has a special talent for writing music that a wide variety of people enjoy listening to and that the performers want to return to again and again.

"The composer Tõnu Kõrvits is close to the hearts of many Estonian performers, and his music has a great appeal for us as well. That's why we were so eager to commission a new work for piano trio from him," said Mihkel Poll.

The Trio has performed the magnificent four-movement Piano Trio by another Estonian composer, Artur Lemba, on several occasions, and it has always been warmly received by audiences.

"It was our proposal that a news piece could also be something substantial, multi-part, and Tõnu Kõrvits immediately embraced the idea," Mihkel Poll described the collaboration with the composer.

"New works are created with ensembles in mind, so a lot depends on the actual ensembles what new repertoire will be added to Estonian chamber music," Varema explained the genesis of the new musical works.

"Since our trio has been quite active, we have also provided the impetus to write new musical compositions. Trio is a rather underused genre and we want to support it so that there is more repertoire and not just for us," he said.

The program includes the premiere of Tõnu Kõrvits' "Islands," Ester Mägi's Piano Trio in D minor, Heino Eller's "Two Lyrical Pieces for Piano Trio" and Artur Lemba's Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat major.

All works are influenced by the traditions of the Classical-Romantic era, with grandeur, emotion, melodiousness and virtuosity.

As part of the concert series "Masters on Stage", the trio gives two concerts: on November 29 and December 9 (Tartu University).

Mari Poll, Mihkel Poll and Henry-David Varema are internationally renowned performers who have been working as a trio since 2013. The trio's repertoire includes works by Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms and contemporary composers. A special place is given to Estonian music, including works by the classics Artur Lemba, Heino Eller and others. In 2023, the trio was awarded the Estonian Cultural Endowment's Annual Prize.

