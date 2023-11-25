Gallery: Demonstration against Radio 2 programming changes

Demonstration against the R2 evening program change.
Artists, presenters, music industry representatives and Radio 2 listeners gathered in Tallinn to protest against changes to Radio 2's evening programming.

The protest organizers strongly object to the decision to discontinue, effective January 2, a significant portion of Radio 2's evening slot that was exclusively devoted to alternative music.

"It will eliminate the publicly funded alternative music outlet that has offered artists, DJs and others in the music industry with a vital source of oxygen," the protest organizers said.

Valner Valme, Indrek Mesikepp, Maria Mölder, and others spoke at the gathering. Anne Erm's speech was read aloud by Triin Niinemets.

Radio 2 requires an overhaul, according to Radio 2 editor-in-chief, Margus Kamlat, because the essence of radio and radio listening have evolved, he said.

"Music of different genres and music programs offering an alternative to the mainstream will continue to be aired on Radio 2, and the proportion of Estonian artists in the new program will expand dramatically."

The show will be revamped to air music at times when listeners are used to listening to the radio. It is also envisaged that certain FM music shows will shift online to reach their actual audience.

Radio 2 will release its new programming in full on December 1. Kamlat said that the adjustments affect the entire Radio 2 program, not just the evening programming.

Radio 2's music selection will not change, or become more like a commercial station, Tiina Kaalep, member of the ERR Board, said. The Board discussed, commissioned more analyses, and decided to choose the best new editor-in-chief to implement necessary reforms.

She further elaborated that the daytime programming is becoming more journalistic and that the board expects the new editor-in-chief to stabilize the decline in listeners and to reach a younger audience.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

