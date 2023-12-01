Madli Marje Gildemann's 'Osmosis' represents Estonia at World New Music Days

The composition "Osmosis" by the young Estonian composer Madli Marje Gildemann has been chosen for the annual festival of the International Society for Contemporary Music, which is held this year from November 24 to December 3 in South Africa.

Madli Marje Gildemann's composition "Osmosis" was selected from several official entries submitted by Estonia.

"Osmosis" is inspired by a physical process in biological systems: "I studied the process of how water enters the tree through the root system, moves through the straw-like xylems to the top of the tree, and disperses. The piece is largely based on my own recordings of the soil in Glattpark in Zurich, as well as sound research in the Hönggerberg forest," the composer described the genesis of her work.

"You can hear what happens inside the imaginary tree, how water and air bubbles caused by voltage changes move from the roots to the branches," she said.

A younger-generation composer, Gildemann, studied composition in Tallinn with Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes and Andrus Kallastu and is continuing her studies now in Zurich. Her main source of inspiration is the exploration of eco-acoustics and various biological processes. She has composed music for choir, mixed ensembles and orchestra, and created music and sound design for theater, animation, computer games, dance and sound art.

The festival presents the work of at least one composer from each member country, whose submission can include up to six works in different musical categories. In addition to the work of Madli Marje Gildemann, Estonia submitted works by the composers Marianna Liik, Age Veeroos, Ülo Krigul, Helena Tulve and Xenia Zemskaja.

This year, the festival will take place in Soweto, Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa, from November 24 to December 3, 2023.

--

