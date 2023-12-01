Madli Marje Gildemann's 'Osmosis' represents Estonia at World New Music Days

News
Madli Marje Gildemann.
Madli Marje Gildemann. Source: Rostrum
News

The composition "Osmosis" by the young Estonian composer Madli Marje Gildemann has been chosen for the annual festival of the International Society for Contemporary Music, which is held this year from November 24 to December 3 in South Africa.

Madli Marje Gildemann's composition "Osmosis" was selected from several official entries submitted by Estonia.

"Osmosis" is inspired by a physical process in biological systems: "I studied the process of how water enters the tree through the root system, moves through the straw-like xylems to the top of the tree, and disperses. The piece is largely based on my own recordings of the soil in Glattpark in Zurich, as well as sound research in the Hönggerberg forest," the composer described the genesis of her work.

"You can hear what happens inside the imaginary tree, how water and air bubbles caused by voltage changes move from the roots to the branches," she said.

A younger-generation composer, Gildemann, studied composition in Tallinn with Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes and Andrus Kallastu and is continuing her studies now in Zurich. Her main source of inspiration is the exploration of eco-acoustics and various biological processes. She has composed music for choir, mixed ensembles and orchestra, and created music and sound design for theater, animation, computer games, dance and sound art.

The festival presents the work of at least one composer from each member country, whose submission can include up to six works in different musical categories. In addition to the work of Madli Marje Gildemann, Estonia submitted works by the composers Marianna Liik, Age Veeroos, Ülo Krigul, Helena Tulve and Xenia Zemskaja.

This year, the festival will take place in Soweto, Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa, from November 24 to December 3, 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:41

Madli Marje Gildemann's 'Osmosis' represents Estonia at World New Music Days

20:20

NATO DIANA invests almost €1 million in Estonia-based startups

20:03

Defense ministry plans to expand training ground in Ida-Viru County

19:59

Tõnu Kõrvits' new work 'Islands' premiers in Tallinn and Tartu

19:38

Ministries told to stop handing out merchandise and gifts to save money

19:24

Gallery: Gingerbread Mania 2023 focuses on film

18:37

Tallinn approves detailed plan for quarter between Solaris, Kaubamaja

18:12

Estonia not expecting to make savings after losing OSCE chairmanship

17:43

Estonia's e-Residency program contributes over €200 million to state budget

17:04

Education Minister: 158 high schools in Estonia is too many

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15:38

Kaja Kallas posed with Lukashenko in Dubai on 'family photo'

28.11

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

30.11

Estonia's MFA warns against all travel to Russia

13:34

Lux Express opens direct daily bus connections between Tallinn and Warsaw

30.11

Estonian FM warns residents against signing Russian 'loyalty agreement'

29.11

Kõlvart: Tallinn's new amusement park will embellish the city

30.11

Newer Estonian ID cards have been setting off in-store security sensors

30.11

Poland and Romania join Estonia in OSCE Skopje meeting boycott

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: