Estonian Music Week highlights works of Rannap and Tobias

The annual festival, that invites you to a journey through the world of Estonian composers and their music, is organized in cooperation with the Association of Estonian Professional Musicians and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater.

As in previous years, this year's program includes one active composer – this year Rein Rannap, who celebrates his 70th birthday, and the festival also features a composer who celebrates an anniversary, this year – the 150th anniversary of Rudolf Tobias' birth. Alongside them is another classic, Eduard Oja, and the lesser performed, but one of our top composers, Mati Kuulberg. The program spans more than a hundred years and showcases the broad spectrum of Estonian composition.

This year's festival features 38 Estonian performers, including Hans Christian Aavik, Sten Heinoja, Arvo Leibur, Arete Kerge, Johan Randvere, Age Juurikas, Heili Rosin-Leivategija, Indrek Vau, Theodor Sink, Mati Turi, Iris Oja, Aule Urb, Heigo Rosin, string quartets M4gnet, FourEst and Prezioso.

Pianist Sten Heinoja said that the Estonian Music Week festival gives a great opportunity for both the listener and the performer to delve into the world of a particular composer. "Estonian music has always had a very special place in my repertoire. This year, I have the particular joy of introducing the audience to the work of Eduard Oja."

Violinist Hans Christian Aavik is traveling home especially for the festival. "I am very happy that I have been able to delve deeper into the work of Mati Kuulberg and spend time understanding his sound. Kuulberg's Sonata For Solo Violin No. 4 is exceptional and masterfully written – I have decided that it remains in my permanent repertoire."

The festival's opening concert will take place at the Heino Eller Tartu Music College, while the rest of the concerts will be held at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!