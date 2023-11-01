Contemporary music festival explores the idea of 'Border State'

News
"Ukho." Source: Marti Laul
News

The XXII international contemporary music festival "Afekt" takes place in Tallinn, Tartu and Narva this year, with the theme "Border State" – a border state both geographically and as a musical expression where ideas are taken to the uttermost extremes.

This year's concerts also take place in Estonia's border city Narva, where one can still visit Cyberstudio's concert "t.i.m.e." and Sander Saarmets' concert "Signals" on November 1.

The opening concert of the festival in Tallinn featured Ukraine's leading new music ensemble "Ukho," whose program focused on the masterwork "Vortex Temporum" by the spectral music classic Gerald Grisey.

"The only story of an arpeggio in space and time, below and beyond our auditory window". In this piece, showing how time works in music, and how its auditory perception could be programmed by particular musical means, Grisey literally places the listener in the funnel of time. Written by a Frenchman in mid 1990s it sheds light, among other things, onto one of the funnels that listeners and musicians in Ukraine experience now daily – that of time, running unbearably slow, intolerably quick, bending lives in its vortexes, the organizers explain the opening theme of the festival.

The "Rituals of Order" by Jānis Petraškevičs immersed the audience in a circular temporality and an infinite space: "it's impossible to describe the wonder inspired by the fascinating and mysterious sonic objects that magically appear and disappear within this temporal continuum."

"Ensemble U," the flagship of Estonian contemporary music, celebrated its 20th anniversary with Garth Knox, a living legend of the contemporary music scene, and with the choreographer-director Mart Kangro.

The members of the Berlin-based Harmonic Space Orchestra, which focuses on just intonation, presented a program that included works by Estonian composer Liisa Hirsch and ensemble members Catherine Lamb, Thomas Nicholson and Marc Sabat.

Estonian National Symphony Orchestra's concert was conducted by the contemporary music specialist Michael Wendeberg and featured the actor and director Lembit Peterson as a reader.

The new album of Elis Hallik, an Estonian composer who has come to prominence within the last decade, was presented at the festival as well.

And in cooperation with the "Üle Heli" festival, an evening of listening dedicated to spatial sounds takes place. Curators are Aivar Tõnso and Sander Saarmets.

Also the Cyberstudio's "t.i.m.e." program in Narva centers around the concept of time. Sander Saarmets's new piece "Mosaic" presents the fragmented and disjointed nature of time, while Ülo Krigul's "streeeeeeech" explores the possibility of sound multiplying through temporal stretching. The centerpiece of this concert is Jüri Reinvere's multimedia work "t.i.m.e.", which is a metaphorical, structural and visual play with the notion of time.

The "Afekt" festival takes place from October 25 to November 1 in Tallinn, Tartu and Narva. The artistic director of the festival is Monika Mattiesen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:14

Nordica posts nine-month loss of nearly €12 million

13:06

People ask for both Palestinian and Israeli flags at flag-making company

12:30

Mysterious Russian research vessel near Balticconnector in June

11:55

Ministry to simplify erasing 'phantom' vehicles from register

11:08

Kaljulaid: No claims should be made that we build the oil plant regardless

10:19

Russian-language labeling in stores, on packaging in Estonia dwindling

09:41

Contemporary music festival explores the idea of 'Border State'

08:38

Kallas: Oil plant should be built with time-limited complex permit

07:56

Norstat ratings: Isamaa overtakes the Reform Party

07:03

Weather becomes slightly warmer on Wednesday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Estonian housing market down by one-third – jumped 10 years back in time

31.10

Construction of Ülemiste's Rail Baltic terminal gets underway

31.10

10 Narva police officers laid off due to language insufficiency

31.10

Retailer: Shoppers in Estonia only buying most essential necessities

30.10

IAEA approves Estonia to continue its nuclear program

31.10

Rain Lõhmus: Government is working to bring back feudalism

31.10

Kaja Kallas: High unemployment in Eastern Estonia due to women not working

28.10

UN General Assembly adopts Gaza resolution, calls for immediate 'truce'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: