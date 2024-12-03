Christmas tree prices start at €15 this holiday season

This holiday season, the price of traditional Estonian spruce trees has largely remained stable, with the State Forest Management Center (RMK) continuing to offer the option to bring home a Christmas tree from state forests at the same price as in previous years. At sales locations, people are initially browsing, and sellers note from experience that demand for spruce trees tends to increase as the weather turns more wintry.

With the start of Advent on Sunday, Christmas tree sales have officially begun at marketplaces near shopping centers across Estonia.

At many locations, trees are sold by OÜ Artiston, where prices start at €15 for a one-meter-tall traditional Estonian spruce. The most expensive option, a five-meter tree, costs €160.

According to Risto Sirgmets, a representative of Artiston, the price of traditional spruce trees has not increased compared to last year. However, Caucasian firs, which have seen a slight price hike, now cost between €25 and €232, depending on size, the most expensive trees being four meters tall. "The price increase is due to higher wholesale costs, with VAT increases also playing a role," Sirgmets explained.

In addition to traditional spruce and Caucasian firs, other tree options include Serbian spruce and blue spruce. Serbian spruce resembles fir but has a narrower crown and is lighter than other Christmas trees. Its price starts at €35. Blue spruce, distinguished by its silvery needles and intense pine scent, starts at €20.

For those who prefer to harvest their own tree, the State Forest Management Center (RMK) has offered this option since 2008. Customers can select an appropriate area using the RMK map, harvest their tree and pay via mobile payment or bank transfer. Prices have remained unchanged for years: €3 for a one-meter tree, €8 for trees one to two meters tall and €13 for trees two to three meters tall. "This is a great opportunity for a fun outing with family, friends or loved ones – a reason to explore the winter forest," said RMK media relations manager Priit Luts.

This year, RMK opened its Christmas tree program on November 25, running until December 31. So far, over 500 trees have been purchased, and Luts expects sales to increase as Christmas approaches. "Bringing home a freshly cut tree adds to the festive scent and atmosphere. It's not about competing with cultivated spruces, firs or artificial trees – everyone chooses what suits them best," he added.

Artiston opened its first sales locations on Monday, and Sirgmets noted that initial customer visits are often exploratory. Experience shows that muddy autumn weather does not favor strong sales, but demand typically rises when snow arrives. At the beginning of the sales season, fir trees are more popular because they last longer than spruce. However, as Christmas nears, the traditional Estonian spruce gains popularity. "There's no denying that people hold onto traditions, and the ordinary spruce is our classic Christmas tree. Most people still prefer it," Sirgmets said.

Another seller, OÜ Kangro, offers small spruces for €15, while their cheapest Caucasian fir starts at €65. Meanwhile, Hortes is running discounts: a 100-125 cm Estonian spruce costs €19.12, a small Caucasian fir is about €28 and a Serbian spruce over two meters tall costs €36.

In 2022, 8,400 Christmas trees were harvested from RMK forests, a similar number to the year before. The peak year for RMK tree sales was 2016, with 11,500 trees sold during the holiday season, followed closely by 2020 with 10,577 trees. However, Luts cautioned that not all forest areas are open for tree harvesting. Designated areas are marked in dark green on the RMK map, and trees may also be taken from under power lines, marked in blue. Trees from young forest plantations must not be cut.

