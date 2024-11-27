Gallery: Tartu's Christmas tree arrives at Raekoja plats

Tartu's 16-meter Christmas tree was installed on Raekoja plats for the festive season on Tuesday.

This year's tree was donated to the city by the Mällmann family from Rõssa village in Võru County.

The tree was planted approximately 40–50 years ago and was originally intended as a decorative garden tree, the family said.

Tartu's Christmas Village officially opens on Saturday (November 30).

