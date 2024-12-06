X!

Special gift market takes place at Astangu Rehabilitation Center on Saturday

News
Gift market at the Astangu Rehabilitation Center.
Gift market at the Astangu Rehabilitation Center. Source: Astangu Rehabilitation Center.
News

A special gift market will be held at the Astangu Rehabilitation Center in Tallinn's Haabersti district this Saturday, December 7. Handicrafts and delicious snacks will be sold at the market by people with special needs.

"This is the tenth edition of this special gift market. At the fair we bring together organizations representing people with special needs as well as individuals with special needs and people who want to buy meaningful gifts," said Kert Valdaru, director of the Astangu Rehabilitation Center, on ETV show "Terevisioon."

This year, there will be 37 vendors at the market offering a wide range of different products. "There are products made of wood and fabric, crocheted handicrafts, rugs woven on looms, ornaments for Christmas trees, jewelry, teddy bears, ceramics and much more. We've also put an emphasis on making sure people don't leave hungry. Our students have prepared pies, cakes and salads that can be eaten in the cafeteria," said Valdaru.

This year, there will be 37 vendors at the market offering a wide range of different products. "There are products made of wood and fabric, crocheted handicrafts, rugs woven on looms, ornaments for Christmas trees, jewelry, teddy bears, ceramics and much more. We've also put an emphasis on making sure people don't leave hungry. Our students have prepared pies, cakes and salads that can be eaten in the cafeteria," said Valdaru.

Astangul Rehabilitation Center prepares people with special needs for independent living and supports them in being active in society.

"I weave on looms several times a week for as much as four hours," said Artur Golubev, a student at Astangu Rehabilitation Center and master carpet-maker told ETV show "Terevisioon."

"I worked on one rug for this market for two weeks. The teacher suggested I choose the colors and so I thought of something pretty and blue. The teacher also told me that the carpet turned out really beautifully," Golubev said.

Astangu Rehabilitation Center student Artur Golubev abd director Kert Valdaru. Source: ERR

"The story of Artur's carpet making is typical of all the products sold at the market. It means that a lot of energy, a lot of effort has been put into each product by a person and has been made over a long period of time," said Valdaru.

"You don't get that same feeling when you buy something sterile in a mall. Everything we want is self-actualization and at Astangu we have enabled people to self-actualize through making things. It's a great joy for a master craftsperson when an object they make finds a good owner," Valdaru added.

The special gift market will be held at the Astangu Rehabilitation Center this Saturday, December 7 between 10 a,m, and 2 p.m.

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Estonian Eurovision star Lenna Kuurmaa: Country life has a liberating charm

19:35

Baltic and Polish presidents 'profoundly disappointed' over situation in Georgia

19:10

Estonia's Emilia Abel to shape future of World Rally Championship as new FIA road sport chief

18:35

Minister proposes partial privatization of state-owned Eesti Post

18:01

Special gift market takes place at Astangu Rehabilitation Center on Saturday

17:23

Hiiumaa prepares to welcome visitors for Glögi Cafe Day

16:50

New exhibition exploring dark family history opens at Tartu's Kogo Gallery

16:13

EDF's Military Intelligence Center launches hotline for security tip offs

15:41

Isamaa against Tallinn joining ministry's education agreement

15:00

EDF Lt Col: Ukrainians in Kursk under constant pressure from Russian forces

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

05.12

Pro-Russian activist handed 6.5 year prison sentence for vandalizing minister's car

05.12

World's biggest robotics competition set for Tallinn this weekend

08:28

Estonian company to start testing anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine next year

07:56

Merivälja home chosen as most beautiful in Estonia for 2024

04.12

Jet2 to run flights from three UK cities to Tallinn next Christmas

05.12

FM: Malta could have found a way to block Lavrov from OSCE meeting

05.12

Employers recommend scrapping Estonia's climate law Updated

07:52

Estonia to reduce development cooperation funding for Georgia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo