Special gift market takes place at Astangu Rehabilitation Center on Saturday

A special gift market will be held at the Astangu Rehabilitation Center in Tallinn's Haabersti district this Saturday, December 7. Handicrafts and delicious snacks will be sold at the market by people with special needs.

"This is the tenth edition of this special gift market. At the fair we bring together organizations representing people with special needs as well as individuals with special needs and people who want to buy meaningful gifts," said Kert Valdaru, director of the Astangu Rehabilitation Center, on ETV show "Terevisioon."

This year, there will be 37 vendors at the market offering a wide range of different products. "There are products made of wood and fabric, crocheted handicrafts, rugs woven on looms, ornaments for Christmas trees, jewelry, teddy bears, ceramics and much more. We've also put an emphasis on making sure people don't leave hungry. Our students have prepared pies, cakes and salads that can be eaten in the cafeteria," said Valdaru.

This year, there will be 37 vendors at the market offering a wide range of different products. "There are products made of wood and fabric, crocheted handicrafts, rugs woven on looms, ornaments for Christmas trees, jewelry, teddy bears, ceramics and much more. We've also put an emphasis on making sure people don't leave hungry. Our students have prepared pies, cakes and salads that can be eaten in the cafeteria," said Valdaru.

Astangul Rehabilitation Center prepares people with special needs for independent living and supports them in being active in society.

"I weave on looms several times a week for as much as four hours," said Artur Golubev, a student at Astangu Rehabilitation Center and master carpet-maker told ETV show "Terevisioon."

"I worked on one rug for this market for two weeks. The teacher suggested I choose the colors and so I thought of something pretty and blue. The teacher also told me that the carpet turned out really beautifully," Golubev said.

Astangu Rehabilitation Center student Artur Golubev abd director Kert Valdaru. Source: ERR

"The story of Artur's carpet making is typical of all the products sold at the market. It means that a lot of energy, a lot of effort has been put into each product by a person and has been made over a long period of time," said Valdaru.

"You don't get that same feeling when you buy something sterile in a mall. Everything we want is self-actualization and at Astangu we have enabled people to self-actualize through making things. It's a great joy for a master craftsperson when an object they make finds a good owner," Valdaru added.

The special gift market will be held at the Astangu Rehabilitation Center this Saturday, December 7 between 10 a,m, and 2 p.m.

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!