X!

Puma owner believes animal recently seen in South Estonian woods a lynx

News
Photo: ERR
News

Risto Ränk, a zookeeper from Saaremaa who keeps a puma, is convinced that the feline seen in Estonian forests is a lynx.

She's a human's animal! She's exactly like our cats or dogs — she's meant to be with people. She thinks she's supposed to live together with a person. Up until now, she's been living indoors with us, and still does. Sometimes she sleeps on the couch, cuddled up, in bed. The only issue is that when she sleeps in the bed and suddenly gets affectionate in the middle of the night, and then licks your face with that rough tongue of hers — well, that's brutal, like someone scraping your face with sandpaper. So to avoid that, we don't let her into bed anymore. But hostile? No, absolutely not.

That sound she's making — no, that's not a growl, that's her purring. The puma is actually the only big cat that can purr," said Risto Ränk, who runs a zoo in Saaremaa.

Her name is Zuumi. And this footage here is now definitive proof that the animal with the white muzzle and the milk-stained look is, indeed, a puma. And most likely, she's the only one of her kind in Estonia. Zuumi is about a year old and comes from several generations of pumas bred as pets. And although Zuumi lives on the grounds of the Saaremaa Zoo, where she has her own house and enclosure, due to bureaucratic red tape, she still can't be shown to zoo visitors. But she receives plenty of attention and care from her owner.

"I go to see her — or she comes inside — every single day. That's never in question. If it's a super busy day and I haven't had time for her by evening, she just calls out across the yard like, 'Hey! You haven't come today — it's time!' So I go, and she's happy. She has different kinds of vocalizations, but I always know exactly when she's calling for me!" said Ränk.

"When she was small, you had to set boundaries. That's how it is with any animal. And the only way to make her understand that she bit too hard is — you bite back! Animals speak a different language, so yes, you bite back. And you also have to understand that a large predator has a much higher pain threshold than we do. So you have to bite her a lot harder than you'd bite a person!" Ränk explained.

Ränk could probably talk forever about Zuumi's life and habits.

"Regular house cats didn't interest her much. Let's be honest — too small and kind of pointless! She actually prefers dogs, because dogs are great to run and play with," Ränk said.

Could Zuumi possibly have a fellow puma roaming the forests of southeastern Estonia?

"There's been no real proof that such an animal is in our forests, and I don't believe there is one either. It's very hard to confuse a puma with any other animal. A lynx, though? Lynxes are much smaller, their body language is totally different and they don't have long tails. All the video clips we've seen have clearly shown lynxes — there are quite a few of them in Estonia," said Ränk.

"At the moment, since we have no clear evidence that a puma is living in the wild in Estonia, we don't see any need to intervene," said Karmel Ritson, chief specialist for animal assistance at the Environmental Board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mari Peegel

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:06

Official: Russia violating airspace one thing, blatantly lying about it another

10:25

Producer price index drops for third month in a row

09:51

Puma owner believes animal recently seen in South Estonian woods a lynx

09:21

Poll: Center Party may win majority in Tallinn at local elections

08:45

Small plane crashes in Ida-Viru County after pilot error

08:12

New strong opioids causing drug deaths in Estonia

07:45

NATO fighters scrambled to escort Russian reconnaissance plane over Baltic Sea

07:44

President Trump backs defending Baltics and Poland from Russia

21.09

Estonian-Icelandic artistic duo explore how memories merge with dreams in Pärnu

21.09

UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Monday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

21.09

Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route Updated

21.09

UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Monday

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes

20.09

Defense minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

20.09

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

20.09

Gallery: Kadriorg Festival of Light 2025 gets underway

21.09

Gallery: Canadian company opens new magnet factory in Narva

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo