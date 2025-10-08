Growing demand for dog walkers in Estonia

Weather, time, and changing habits are curbing people's opportunities for and sometimes interest in walking their pets, leading to a growing demand for dog-walking services.

The days of the Covid pandemic, when everyone longed to be outdoors and many adopted dogs from shelters for company, are now long gone. Now there are fewer volunteer dog walkers too, and even those that are active find their free time and motivation depend largely on the weather and time of year.

"There's so little sunshine in Estonia that when people do spot the sun, they rush to the beaches. Yet now we're getting that kind of weather where you can easily come here and take the opportunity to walk the animals. In other words, we're building a new generation of dog walkers — and why not?" said Larissa Kozõreva, head of the volunteer Tallinn animal shelter (Loomade Hoiupaik), which also has a facility in Narva.

There are currently 44 dogs at the shelters in both towns, waiting for volunteers to take them for walks.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to do so.

"Sometimes dogs don't like children, and we can't guarantee that the dog won't do something to a child," Kozõreva noted.

At the same time, demand for dog walkers on social media and in online forums, where owners look for reliable companions for their pets, remains high.

Dogwalking firm Sabalipu OÜ says its walking schedule gets fully booked every day.

"There are regular clients who want walks lasting from an hour and a half to three hours, and they often prefer trips outside the city — on the various hiking trails — so the dog doesn't always have to negotiate cars, in the city," said Sabalipu OÜ board member Laura Koitsaar.

One volunteer ERR spoke to, Emmaleen, who had just started as a dog walker, has among others accompanied a 12-year-old dog named Muri.

"I also feel that finding time for your own dog can sometimes be difficult, especially when you're an adult working full-time. There are bound to be situations where you need someone to walk the dog. If family or friends can't do it, then why not use such a service," she said.

