Estonian drug dog Steffi's love of treats and play brings home medals

Award-winning PPA drug dog Steffi.
Award-winning PPA drug dog Steffi. Source: ERR
Steffi, a three-year-old Estonian drug dog, wowed judges at an international competition in Pärnu, winning medals with her play- and treats-driven skills and keen obedience.

Aljona Nestrik, Steffi's handler, is a patrol officer with the K-9 unit of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) North Prefecture. She said competition tasks are designed to mirror the work drug dogs do every day.

"They evaluate how the dog handles tasks as well as their obedience," the officer explained.

At the recent international drug dog competition in Pärnu, Steffi placed third overall individually and her team took second, and she shone brightest by winning the obedience category.

Certified as a patrol dog last year, Steffi has worked as a drug dog for six months. "I brought her over from Finland when she was two months old, and we've been together ever since," her handler said.

PPA officer Aljona Nestrik and Steffi from the K-9 unit of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) North Prefecture. September 2025. Source: ERR

A good police dog loves to play and shouldn't ever tire of it. Being motivated by food is a major advantage as well. "The more the dog wants to eat, the easier they are to train," Nestrik explained.

Patrol dogs also help search for people in forests, including those who get lost while picking mushrooms.

But in her free time, Steffi lives "like an ordinary dog."

According to Nestrik, the biggest difference between a police dog and a regular pet is their ability to stay calm regardless of circumstances.

"If a dog becomes afraid of something, they won't be able to do this job," she added.

In Estonia, a police dog's career typically lasts about ten years. After that, the dog retires from service.

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

