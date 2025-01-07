X!

Estonian Defense League's latest recruit Rosina the dog has strong will to train

News
Estonian Defense League volunteer Liisa Kreintaal-Reitsnik and tracking dog Rosin.
Estonian Defense League volunteer Liisa Kreintaal-Reitsnik and tracking dog Rosin. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR
News

This week, dog handler Liisa Kreintaal-Reitsnik was in the "Vikerhommik" studio with her service dog Rosina, who after recently completing a course has now joined the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit). According to Kreintaal-Reitsnik, Rosina has a strong desire to train, which is crucial for service dogs.

In December, the Estonian Defense League handed out diplomas to its four latest recruits, who had successfully completed a course to become tracking dogs.

"In the Defense League we are not professional in a strict sense, all our activities are voluntary. The aim was to create a Tallinn Dog Group, made up of Defense League volunteers' own dogs," explained handler and Defense League volunteer Liisa Kreintaal-Reitsnik, who owns five-year-old Defense League dog Rosina.

"Rosin was taken away from her mother when she was three weeks old, and at five weeks old she went to a shelter, from where she came to me. Her childhood was not the most stable," said Kreintaal-Reitsnik, whose husband is a member of Defense League. It was thanks to him that she first found out about the new dog group.

Before being accepted on the Defense League training course, the dogs have to pass tests to assess their motivation, temperament and willingness to pursue people. Rosina made the cut.

According to her owner, Rosina has a strong desire to train because she loves getting treats. All the training is really built around the dogs getting rewards for what they do. "It's like a game for her, a search for food so she has the motivation to do it."

The exam to become a Defense League tracking dog consists of following a two-kilometer track that is two hours old. "Now the real work continues. The dog is capable of tracking, but we are now putting together some tactical tracking training around that, whereby we also have a team around us, so that we can mobilize ourselves if necessary to chase the enemy in the terrain. We are just starting to practice that again," Kreintaal-Reitsnik explained.

The Defense League had not had any service dogs previously and, up to now, has relied on the assistance of those from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) when doing training exercises.

According to Kreintaal-Reitsnik, the most suitable dogs to become trackers are of a hunting breed, have a strong will and are either motivated by the games or treats involved in training. "The dog has to have an interest in doing these activities," Kreintaal-Reitsnik said.

When the dog group was first formed in the spring of 2023, there were only ten dogs in total, four of which successfully completed the training. "Last year, a new group started, with many more participants involved."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Source: "Vikerhommik" interviewers Kirke Ert and Janek Luts

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Estonian Defense League's latest recruit Rosina the dog has strong will to train

19:53

Toila Municipality puts Kukruse Manor up for sale

19:22

Yle: NATO ships to arrive to secure Baltic Sea infrastructure at end of week

19:08

Nominees announced for 2025 Estonian Music Awards

19:01

Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers ready to step up support for Moldova

18:49

Reinsalu criticizes Michal for appointing Kasemets as state secretary

18:20

State wants EIS to scrap green transition prioritization

17:59

Harri Tiido: An overview of Finland's defense policy

17:21

Henri Drell impresses despite Rip City Remix's first loss of season

17:09

Ministry unveils Estonia's defense procurements for the coming years

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11:06

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

08:11

Arles Taal: Estonia needs to prepare for power outages until major solution found

12:54

Eagle S anchor found on seabed by Swedish military ship

05.01

Ukraine did not use Estonian airspace for Ust-Luga attack

06.01

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

13:47

Mayor: Tallinn will clean snow from all sidewalks next winter

06.01

Expert: airBaltic faces growing pressure to cut flights outside Riga

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo