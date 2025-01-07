Estonian Defense League's latest recruit Rosina the dog has strong will to train

This week, dog handler Liisa Kreintaal-Reitsnik was in the "Vikerhommik" studio with her service dog Rosina, who after recently completing a course has now joined the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit). According to Kreintaal-Reitsnik, Rosina has a strong desire to train, which is crucial for service dogs.

In December, the Estonian Defense League handed out diplomas to its four latest recruits, who had successfully completed a course to become tracking dogs.

"In the Defense League we are not professional in a strict sense, all our activities are voluntary. The aim was to create a Tallinn Dog Group, made up of Defense League volunteers' own dogs," explained handler and Defense League volunteer Liisa Kreintaal-Reitsnik, who owns five-year-old Defense League dog Rosina.

"Rosin was taken away from her mother when she was three weeks old, and at five weeks old she went to a shelter, from where she came to me. Her childhood was not the most stable," said Kreintaal-Reitsnik, whose husband is a member of Defense League. It was thanks to him that she first found out about the new dog group.

Before being accepted on the Defense League training course, the dogs have to pass tests to assess their motivation, temperament and willingness to pursue people. Rosina made the cut.

According to her owner, Rosina has a strong desire to train because she loves getting treats. All the training is really built around the dogs getting rewards for what they do. "It's like a game for her, a search for food so she has the motivation to do it."

The exam to become a Defense League tracking dog consists of following a two-kilometer track that is two hours old. "Now the real work continues. The dog is capable of tracking, but we are now putting together some tactical tracking training around that, whereby we also have a team around us, so that we can mobilize ourselves if necessary to chase the enemy in the terrain. We are just starting to practice that again," Kreintaal-Reitsnik explained.

The Defense League had not had any service dogs previously and, up to now, has relied on the assistance of those from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) when doing training exercises.

According to Kreintaal-Reitsnik, the most suitable dogs to become trackers are of a hunting breed, have a strong will and are either motivated by the games or treats involved in training. "The dog has to have an interest in doing these activities," Kreintaal-Reitsnik said.

When the dog group was first formed in the spring of 2023, there were only ten dogs in total, four of which successfully completed the training. "Last year, a new group started, with many more participants involved."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!