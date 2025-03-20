Bruno the toller crowned Estonia's most beautiful dog

Last weekend, an international dog show took place featuring over 2,000 canines from Estonia and all over the world. While eight-year-old Bruno, a toller, came second and first prize went to a hound from neighboring Finland, that still makes him the most beautiful dog in Estonia.

"Bruno's breed is a toller or Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever. The breed originated in Canada and was bred for hunting birds," said Paula Kink, Bruno's owner.

"We go to a lot of shows with Bruno as he is also a breeding dog. We are going to the European Winner (dog show – ed.) in April and the World Winner in August," said Kink.

"These dogs are very energetic, obedient and friendly. They are best suited to a more active family who have a couple of hours in a row every day for them. Their daily walks should add up to around ten kilometers, then you'll have a good, happy dog that won't cause trouble at home."

At shows, the dogs are judged on the basis of their breed standard. "They're looking to see if the dog meets the breed standard in terms of physical appearance. The coat has to be groomed properly, and correct nutrition is also important. Bruno eats raw food and, of course, it is crucial to give the dog lots of love."

Before Bruno came into her life, Kink had only ever been to a dog show to look around and learn about the different breeds. "Because Bruno's father is also a great champion, I took some inspiration from there. Once we got the first rosette, that's when the madness started," Kink told ERR.

Eight years ago, when Kink took Bruno home, there were only 40 tollers in the whole of Estonia. Now, there are far more. "But it is often only afterwards that people discover this is a very active breed and what that really means. It's not the easiest kind of dog to look after," Kink explained.

Bruno's puppies have also been doing well in competitions.

Toller puppy prices vary from country to country. "Because the toller is a popular breed, there is a high demand, the lines to get one are long – around a year and a half . But the price is €2,500 for sure, and now the prices are going up," says Kink.

