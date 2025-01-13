X!

Keeping dogs chained may soon be banned in Estonia

News
Dog.
Dog. Source: Chris Hardy / Unsplash
News

Estonia is planning to ban the practice of keeping dogs chained. According to the new animal protection law, dogs kept outdoors must be housed either in enclosures or within fenced areas.

Kadri Kaugerand, head of the food safety department at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, confirmed to ERR that a new animal protection law is being drafted, which among other changes aims to ban the permanent chaining of dogs.

"Society has evolved. We now see animals as social family members who need care and attention and we can't just leave them chained up. Times have changed and this issue has become more relevant. We need to address it and break the myths that a chain is an appropriate place for a dog and that animals should be kept on chains," Kaugerand explained.

The draft law's preparers see the issue primarily in rural areas. According to Geit Karurahu, communications manager for the Estonian Animal Protection Society, it is common for dogs to be permanently chained to guard buildings or properties.

"This is an issue across Estonia, but especially in areas outside of cities. We've done more work in Ida-Viru County, where traditional views on animal care can differ. We've encountered cases where dogs are kept far from homes, guarding garages or other areas where people don't live permanently," Karurahu said.

Karurahu added that the new law will likely include a transition period.

"If the ban is implemented, we've proposed that there should be a transition period to give people time to ensure alternative living conditions for their dogs," he noted.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

