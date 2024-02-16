X

2-month old German shepherd 'Lux' begins crime fighting career with PPA

News
Lux, the newest membeer of the PPA's Northern Prefcture.
Lux, the newest membeer of the PPA's Northern Prefcture. Source: ERR
News

Despite being just two months old, Lux the German Shepherd is already hard at work. Lux is the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Northern Prefecture's newest and youngest ever team member.

"Lux was only born in December but now his police career is already underway," said Aare Sepper, dog handler at the PPA's Northern Prefecture. "In May he will start going to school, where he'll be trained to obey orders and do other basic things. For now, he comes with me on patrol."

For dog and cop duo Sepper and Lux, the main aim at the moment is just to get to know each other better. "Everything that is off limits has to be made clear, the rules need to be established," Sepper explained. "The idea is for him to work in a defense role, with his job being to attack, use force, and apprehend [suspects]."

According to the Sepper, Lux who takes to new things well, and he's certainly not lacking in character or attitude. "

"[The command] 'no' is like a stubbornness indicator for him. He understands, but he doesn't want to obey right away," said Sepper, for whom Lux is his first K-9 partner in the PPA.

"We've been on the job for a week so far, and I'm learning with the dog. Getting used to work and home conditions is the main focus right now. At work, he travels with me and during downtime we do some light training. That don't last long because he's a puppy and gets worn out quickly. For the moment, I've already got him to respond to his name, but a dog's training lasts for his entire life."

Lux in the ETV studio with handler Aare Sepper. Source: ERR

--

Editor: Michael Cole

