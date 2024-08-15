Vilkur the hamster begins work with Estonian police

It was during what had seemed like a routine home visit, that Estonian district police officer Viktoria Müürissepp met with an unlikely new colleague for the first time. After being abandoned by his previous owners, Vilkur the hamster has now begun working at the Ida-Harju police station, where he is undergoing observation training and has already attended a meeting.

"Vilkur has had a very interesting life. I used to go on home visits and help out with things like that," said Müürisepp.

"[In one case], there was a small conflict between two people and the hamster was on the list of things they had to divide between them. As it happened, no one wanted the hamster any more, and as I have had experience with rodents and have two guinea pigs at home myself, I thought I would be the lucky person to be the next owner of this hamster," explained Viktoria Müürissepp, a district police officer from the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA( Northern Prefecture.

By the time ERR's "Ringvaade suvel" show caught up with Vilkur, he was already in his third day at the police station. "The rumors started spreading very quickly that we have a new colleague here. A lot of officers have kindly offered him gifts and other things to make his life even better. He is getting a lot of care and attention."

Vilkur the Estonian police hamster. Source: ERR

While some animals have lived in the police station in the past, they have usually been fish. "Vilkur is the first police hamster," Müürisepp confirmed.

"Vilkur is the kind of hamster who loves being involved," said Müürisepp. "He is currently undergoing an observational internship with us. He's watching what I do and seeing how people talk. He's already been to one meeting, where he was very helpful, and we now have really exciting plans for the future."

According to Müürissepp, there are currently no plans for Vilkur to accompany PPA officers on patrols. "He is more suited to office work," she said.

