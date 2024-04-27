Gallery: EDF holds service dog combat casualty first aid course in Tartu

Officers from the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and emergency services learned how to perform first aid on service dogs in case of injury on the battlefield at a recent training session at the Defense Academy in Tartu.

Dog handlers from the EDF's Military Police, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), Rescue Board and Prison Service took part in the course, which was held in Estonia for the first time.

Officers gained theoretical knowledge, an understanding of battlefield safety, and life-saving first aid techniques, such as how to stop bleeding.

The sessions was held by U.S. Army Veterinarian Maj. Kerri Haider along with three veterinary technicians and two Diesel Dog simulation dolls.

Captain Hele-Reet Lille said officers have attended similar courses abroad but hosting sessions in Estonia allows more dog handlers to attend. She described the skills are "very necessary".

"The instructors of the course were very impressed by the good medical skills of our dog handlers, and also praised their tactical skills in simulated combat situations," Lille said, adding that course participants passed the written knowledge test and the practical tests.

"In the future, we are planning to organize a similar course in Estonia and to involve the Estonian University of Life Sciences to train veterinarians there as course instructors."

The training took place at the Military and Disaster Medicine Center.

--

