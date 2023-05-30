Police dogs Isaac and Little Müü help keeping order in Hiiumaa

The Kärdla police station receives a new recruit in April with the arrival of Little Müü.

Today, there are two service dogs in Hiiumaa: nine-year-old Isaac and two-month-old Little Müü.

Ketlyn Päll, a dog trainer for the Kärdla police department, said on "Terevisioon" morning program that their first priority now is to teach their youngest colleague to cooperate.

Päll said that Isaac, with the long service experience, knows how to search for prohibited substances and objects, as well as for people in distress. "Only last week he found a person who might have been not alive in the morning," she said.

Most police dogs retire at the age of 10. "But it is very much about the health of the dog," Päll said. "If you notice something wrong about the service dog, you do not squeeze the last out of it. They should be able to enjoy their retirement."

