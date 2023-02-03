Gallery: Estonia's service dogs undergo helicopter training

Service dogs under went training with the UK's Chinook helicopter team in February 2023.
Thirteen service dogs and their handlers undertook a training session on a British Chinook helicopter on Friday.

The dogs and their handlers were from the Military Police, the Rescue Center's demining department, the prison service, the Police and Border Guard Board's K9-commando unit and the Northern Prefecture.

They practiced searching for banned substances at Ämari Air Base and then took a training flight on one of the UK's helicopters stationed in Estonia.

Senior sergeant Erlich Vahter, a dog handler from the K9 group said: "Such cooperative exercises are important to prepare service dogs for unexpected service tasks, as training in harsh environments helps to improve the performance of service dogs in real-life tasks."

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright



