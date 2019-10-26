Gallery: Macho the police dog retires after 10 years' service

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Macho the police dog is retiring after 10 years' service.
Photo: Macho the police dog is retiring after 10 years' service. Author: PPA
Macho the German Shepherd dog is retiring from police service after celebrating his 10th birthday, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Macho was acquired by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) as a puppy in 2009, under the tutelage of dog handler Julia Eesalu, beginning active service in 2011.

Macho was picked as best PPA patrol dog in the organization's Northern Prefecture three times, in 2012, 2013 and 2017, and together with Julia has been recognized by the Rotary Club of Estonia.

Macho's career highs include a PPA raid on a private home in Pirita in 2017, when three miscreants were detained after a half-kilometer chase involving the police dog's homing skills. Other examples where Macho was instrumental in PPA work include apprehending criminals on the banks of the Pirita River and finding illegal fishing gear concealed in a forested area.

Macho and Julia had also made some international mark for themselves, finishing second in an international patrol dog competition organized by the Lithuanian police in 2012.

After marking his 10th birthday on Oct. 23, Macho will enjoy his official retirement at home with Julia Eesalu, starting in November.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppagalleriescrime in estoniapolice dogmacho the police dog


