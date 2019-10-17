Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Okas snap exercise

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
President Kersti Kaljulaid visited the snap exercise Okas 2019 on Thursday. Oct. 17, 2019.
Photo: President Kersti Kaljulaid visited the snap exercise Okas 2019 on Thursday. Oct. 17, 2019. Author: Mattias Tammet/Office of the President
Speaking at the Estonian Defence Forces' (EDF) Central Training Area on Thursday morning, President Kersti Kaljulaid said that the snap exercise Okas 2019 has once again demonstrated the efficiency and combat readiness of Estonia's reserve forces.

Kaljulaid noted that the rapid and short-notice mobilization of Estonia's reserve forces is of critical importance to Estonia's defense capabilities.

"Such exercises are incredibly important, because it's difficult to find a more effective and realistic means of testing the reaction time of our reserve forces' mobilization system," Kaljulaid said. "I thank both those reservists who showed up quickly as well as their employers and loved ones for their understanding. It is thanks to the readiness of our reservists that Estonia is defended."

Together with the reservists of the 61st Logistics Battalion summoned on Tuesday, a total of more than 2,200 reservists have been summed for the current snap exercise.

This week marks the first time that different units of the EDF have been summoned on consecutive days.

The 61st Logistics Battalion is of critical importance to the functioning of Estonia's national defense system — they are the reservists tasked with ensuring that the 23rd Infantry Battalion summoned Wednesday as well as other units are quickly prepared to fight.

The snap exercise is training in nature, as Estonia is not currently facing any immediate security threats.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidestonian defence forcesokassnap exercises


