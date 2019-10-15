ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Over 800 reservists summoned for snap exercise Okas 2019 ({{commentsTotal}})

Reservists at the Okas 2017 snap exercise.
Reservists at the Okas 2017 snap exercise. Source: mil.ee
The Estonian government decided in a telephone meeting on Tuesday to summon 823 reservists for the snap exercise Okas 2019, which will run from Tuesday through the end of this week. Upon the proposal of the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), those to be summoned were reservists of the 61st Logistics Battalion.

Reservists whose units have been summoned are required to report without delay to the rendezvous point noted in their summons.

Reservists can check whether they are among those summoned at www.kaitsevaeteenistus.ee. Reservists of the 61st Logistics Battalion can also contact +372 717 8050 and 1jvbr.reserv@mil.ee.

The snap exercise Okas 2019 is to serve as a readiness inspection, in the course of which the national defense chain of command is to be tested — from the decision made by the Government of the Republic to the rendezvous of rapid response reservists.

The snap exercise is training in nature, as Estonia is not currently facing any immediate security threats.

The EDF is tasked with ensuring that the state is prepared for all kinds of situations, including those whose risk of materializing are slow. The EDF must be prepared to defend Estonia as well as practice doing so at exercises.

The EDF summons reservists to bigger and smaller exercises such as Siil and Kevadtorm ("Spring Storm") with 120 days' notice on a regular basis.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian defence forcesmilitary exercisessnap exercises


