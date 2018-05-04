The government called the Okas ("quill") snap exercise on Thursday, involving 223 reservists of the 92nd Air Surveillance Wing expected to join the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) within the ongoing large-scale Siil exercise. As of Friday morning, altogether 80 reservists showed up, and 56 were excused from the exercise.

The government on Thursday decided to call up 223 reservists of the 92nd Air Surveillance Wing's reserve unit, including reservists who are part of the unit's mobilization reserve.

Of the 223 reservists, altogether 80 reservists turned up by Friday morning, while another 56 were excused from the exercise for various reasons. With those reservists who showed, the EDF and the Defence League were able to man an additional three radar posts, the Defence League reported on Friday.

Those reservists who are part of the mobilization order but didn't show up can expect an inquiry and potentially a misdemeanor proceeding to be taken up against them, depending on their reason for not showing up.