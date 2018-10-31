Estonian government announces snap military exercise

The Estonian government on Wednesday decided to call up 1,248 reservists for a snap military exercise known as Okas 2018.

At the proposal of the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), reservists assigned to the reserve unit of the 51st Logistics Battalion of the Support Command, including those reservists assigned to the unit's mobilisation reserve, have been called up to take part in a supplementary reservist training event, spokespeople for the EDF said on Wednesday.

The exercise will be rehearsing in nature, the spokepeople added, stressing that there is no immediate security threat to Estonia.

Reservists whose unit is subject to the call-up must immediately report to the designated rally point.

Reservists can check whether they are among those subject to the call-up by logging in to the Estonian state portal at eesti.ee. https://www.eesti.ee/en/index.html

The aim of the snap exercise is to review the functioning of the chain of command in national defence, from decision-making to the gathering of reservists in the rapid response structure, as well as check for combat readiness.

-

