Nearly 1,700 fail to turn up for Siil

Nearly 1,700 individuals summoned for Estonia's large-scale military exercise Siil ("Hedgehog") failed to report, said daily Postimees. Those without a sufficient excuse for missing the exercise now face misdemeanor procedures.

More than 6,500 reservists and members of the volunteer Estonian Defence League were summoned to the exercise as well as the reservist snap exercise Okas ("Quill"), nearly 4,800 of whom reported for duty.

More than 700 people were excused from the two exercises, and some cases are currently being reviewed, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) said.

Individuals who were summoned for either exercise and did not inform the EDF beforehand that they would not be participating are to face misdemeanor procedures.