The checkpoints set up as part of the ongoing Siil large-scale military exercise checked 8,238 vehicles on Friday evening and Saturday morning. They registered a total of 34 traffic offenses, 22 of which involved driving under the influence.

The checkpoints set up around Keila in Harju County checked 4,828 vehicles as well as their drivers and passengers. Six of them were found to be driving drunk, and one was found to be driving under the influence of narcotics. They also registered four more traffic code violations.

In South Estonia at different checkpoints in the Põlva, Valga, Võru, and Viljandi counties, 3,410 vehicles were checked and 11 drunk drivers caught. Officers also registered another 11 traffic code violations.

Marti Magnus, in charge at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) for joint operations during the Siil exercise, said that the large number of violations is worrying. "Although we announced the checkpoints in South Estonia and Keila several times this week, the Defence League members and police officers had their hands full and had to remove a number of dangerous drivers from traffic," he was quoted as saying in a PPA press release on Saturday afternoon.

"The work at the checkpoints shows that the checking of vehicles works out well," Magnus added. The mixed units will continue with the checks this weekend. In addition, joint units of PPA and the Defence League are patrolling the city of Tartu today.