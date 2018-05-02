news

Police, Defence League to step up checks of people, vehicles during Siil ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Volunteers participating in an EDL exercise near Tallinn Airport. Dec. 3, 2016.
Volunteers participating in an EDL exercise near Tallinn Airport. Dec. 3, 2016. Source: (Mihkel Maripuu/Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Vehicles as well as their drivers and passengers will be subjected to intensified checks in the region of the northwestern town of Keila as well as in South Estonia over the coming weekend as part of the Siil ("hedgehog") exercise of the Estonian Defence Forces.

Altogether 50 checkpoints manned by more than 200 police officers and Defence League volunteers will be set up near Keila and in the different counties of South Estonia.

"Our aim is to carry out detailed checks of people's documents and vehicle documents alike, and to make sure that nobody is carrying forbidden or dangerous items," Cpt. Ottomar Virk of the police and Border Guard Board said on Wednesday. 

He added that in those cases where not all the people traveling in a vehicle are carrying identification, a longer wait may be required until the police can identify the person.

In the scenario of the exercise, the checkpoints will be tested by disguised military or security personnel trying to sneak through.

"Simultaneously with solving those cases that are played out as training events, the focus of our work will be on real-life incidents. For instance, when a breach or another real-life situation requiring interference by the police is detected at a checkpoint, the played-out incident will be interrupted or postponed. In order for the officials working at the checkpoints to be able to assess promptly what to concentrate on, the players in the exercise will be tagged," Virk said.

The checkpoints in the Keila area will be active from 8 p.m. on Friday until noon on Saturday, and the checkpoints in South Estonia from Friday evening until noon on Sunday.

Rehearsing the cooperation between police and Defence League is one of the goals of the Siil exercise.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

defence leagueestonian defence forcespolice and border guard boardsiil 2018


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
09:11

Large-scale military exercise Siil starting Wednesday

01.05

Committee supports contributing to EU's refugee facility in Turkey

01.05

Prime minister not among top ten best-paid public officials

01.05

IRL blaming interior minister for police chief's delayed confirmation

01.05

Ministers answering public's questions leading up to Europe Day

01.05

Riigikogu to vote on sending EDF unit to Mali on May 9

30.04

NATO jets intercept three Russian fighter aircraft

30.04

Estonia, Finland to hold joint government meeting in Tallinn on May 7

BUSINESS
30.04

Retail trade turnover growth shows slight decline in March

30.04

Yandex Taxi to introduce app-based ride ordering service in Tallinn

30.04

March industrial production greater than a year ago

27.04

Central bank: Estonians' savings rate on average EU level

27.04

Eesti Energia's first quarter profits down 16 percent

27.04

Estonian government to put Patarei building up for auction

26.04

Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

26.04

Danske Bank to gradually exit Baltic market

Opinion
19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Sikkut and Mäggi in the Riigikogu, May 2, 2018.

New ministers Sikkut, Mäggi sworn in

Minister of Health and Labour Riina Sikkut (SDE) and Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Center) were sworn in on Wednesday after President Kersti Kaljulaid formally appointed them as members of the government.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:35

Nearly 11,000 people provided gene samples since April

17:09

Toyota to stop selling diesel cars in Baltic states starting May

16:36

New ministers Sikkut, Mäggi sworn in

15:36

Police, Defence League to step up checks of people, vehicles during Siil

13:11

France to take over Baltic air policing duties at Ämari airbase

12:05

Sikkut joins Social Democrats as party names her Ossinovski's successor

11:15

Saaremaa beekeepers report several hives stolen

10:01

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

09:11

Large-scale military exercise Siil starting Wednesday

08:45

Estonian-based pharmaceutical company signs deal with Ugandan state

01.05

Committee supports contributing to EU's refugee facility in Turkey

01.05

Prime minister not among top ten best-paid public officials

01.05

IRL blaming interior minister for police chief's delayed confirmation

01.05

Ministers answering public's questions leading up to Europe Day

01.05

Riigikogu to vote on sending EDF unit to Mali on May 9

30.04

NATO jets intercept three Russian fighter aircraft

30.04

Report: Estonia most westernized country among former Soviet republics

30.04

Nordica introduces flights between Tallinn, Copenhagen

30.04

Estonia, Finland to hold joint government meeting in Tallinn on May 7

30.04

Retail trade turnover growth shows slight decline in March

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: