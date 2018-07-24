news

Estonian police catch nearly 3,400 drivers under influence in six months ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Police officer performing a breathalyser test. Image is illustrative
Police officer performing a breathalyser test. Image is illustrative Source: (Eesti Meedia/Scanpix)
News

In the first six months of 2018, police in Estonia caught a total of 3,381 people operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a narcotic substance.

In comparison, police caught 3,194 people drink-driving during the same period last year and 3,667 drink-drivers in the first half of 2016, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said on Tuesday.

Of those caught driving under the influence of alcohol in the first half of this year, 807 registered from 0.1-0.24 mg of alcohol per litre of exhaled breath, 1,257 registered from 0.25-0.74 mg of alcohol per litre of exhaled breath and 1,317 registered more than 0.74 mg of alcohol per litre of exhaled breath.

The number of people caught driving under the influence of narcotics totalled 113 in the first six months of 2018, down from 124 in the first half of 2017 and 134 in the first half of 2016.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

police and border guard boarddrink-driving


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:08

Thunderstorms, some potentially severe, in forecast for Tuesday

09:16

Estonian summits K2, second highest mountain in the world

08:25

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

23.07

Deniss Boroditš appointed CEO of Tallinn transport company

23.07

Urve Palo quits Social Democratic Party, resigns as minister

23.07

Estonia's Guardtime develops cybersecurity solution for US elections

23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Two die in road traffic accidents at weekend, both had DUI records

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
08:25

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

23.07

Estonia's Interior Ministry seeking to introduce digital nomad visa

23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

22.07

State to commission €83,000 survey on economic impact of excise duty policy

20.07

Minister: Estonia not planning on declaring drought emergency

20.07

Lithuania: Application for synchronisation financing to be filed in autumn

20.07

14 people hospitalised after eating at top Estonian restaurant

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:33

Anvelt disagrees with auditor general's criticism of eastern border project

18:02

Alexela to buy electricity seller 220 Energia for undisclosed sum

17:36

Estonian police catch nearly 3,400 drivers under influence in six months

16:43

Enterprise Estonia: Conference tourists leave €45 million in local economy

16:10

Estonian leaders offer condolences to families of Greek wildfire victims Updated

15:48

Man hit by train in Rapla County dies

13:19

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter banking sector profit down 3% on year

12:07

Number of Tallinn restaurant-related food poisoning cases up to 33

11:13

Urve Palo resignation reactions: Not an unexpected move

10:08

Thunderstorms, some potentially severe, in forecast for Tuesday

09:16

Estonian summits K2, second highest mountain in the world

08:25

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

23.07

Deniss Boroditš appointed CEO of Tallinn transport company

23.07

Estonia's Interior Ministry seeking to introduce digital nomad visa

23.07

Urve Palo quits Social Democratic Party, resigns as minister

23.07

Estonia's Guardtime develops cybersecurity solution for US elections

23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

23.07

Two die in road traffic accidents at weekend, both had DUI records

23.07

Video and Gallery: The mystery of the Saaremaa bear cubs Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: