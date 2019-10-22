ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Swine fever regulations to stay due to continued wild boar cases ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Wild Boar in Estonia, which continue to carry cases of swine fever.
Wild Boar in Estonia, which continue to carry cases of swine fever. Source: Aimar Rakko/Keskkonnaamet
News

While Estonian pig farms have been free of African Swine Fever (ASF) for two years, there are no plans to relax regulations or inspections on pig farms as cases have still been found among the country's wild boar stock.

As reported on ERR News, both the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) and the Estonian Hunters' Society (EJS) said recently that over two years had passed since ASF had been detected on farms.

Thousands of farm pigs have been inspected in Estonia in 2019, with no ASF cases found, but cases of ASF were found among wild boar early this year, in Lääne County, on Saaremaa as well as in Ida-Viru county.

Two zones are in place; mainland Estonia, together with Saaremaa, will remain in the stricter zone two ERR reports.

Hiiumaa, Estonia's second island, where no cases of ASF have been detected either in domestic or feral pigs, will remain in zone one, which is used as a buffer zone around the second.

"As the disease is still found in wild boar both on the mainland and on Saaremaa, it is not possible to convert the zone two area into a zone one area," Maarja Kristjan, Animal Health and Welfare Advisor at the VTA, told ERR Tuesday.

An Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) decree last year set quotas by county for wild boar hunting, which according to Kristjan have proved successful.

Solutions to increasing hunting effectiveness have included increasing the current figure of five kilograms per animal of feed used as a lure.

Zone restrictions

Restrictions within the first zone include intensive supervision of pig farms, movement of live pigs permissible only following proper inspections, and inspection of wild boar stock before hunting for commercial meat sales.

Within the second zone, where ASFG has been detected in wild boar stock, even tougher restrictions are in place for the movement of live pigs as well as stricter inspections on pig farms and with wild boar stock.

ASF continues to propagate in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, with around 140,000 domestic pigs being slaughtered this year, according to ERR.

The disease devastated the pig farming sector in Estonia 2014-2018, with the number of farms in the country falling from over 900 to just over 100, according to some reports.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

swine feverafrican swine feverasfpig farming in estoniawild boar in estoniahunting in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:33

Trade unions: Postal service price hike essential for raising salaries

16:55

Tartu city gets public heart defibrillator location app

16:27

Bill to reduce excise duty hike on tobacco passes first reading

15:51

Coalition to reopen pharmacy reform for discussion, putting plans on hold

15:24

Swine fever regulations to stay due to continued wild boar cases

14:58

Navy detonates World War II torpedo boat off Saaremaa coast

14:12

Tallinn Music Week 2020 open for artist applications

13:46

Health Board imposes €600 penalty payment on company marketing MMS

13:14

Defense minister pledges Estonia's support to Ukraine will continue

12:47

Riigikogu passed visa-free work agreement for young people in Japan

12:17

Tax office helps detain a gang of drug dealers

11:45

Hunt's Colts overcome Houston Texans at home

11:04

Ski coach Alaver to go to court over doping allegations

10:56

Politicians do not plan to introduce a car tax in Estonia

10:29

Javelin thrower Magnus Kirt shortlisted for European athlete of the year

09:52

Paper: Plans discussed for Kuressaare to Stockholm seasonal flights

08:37

UK military equipment bound for Estonia traveling across Europe

21.10

Toomas Sildam: Meetings not to be followed up without Russia-policy

21.10

What the papers say: Brexit, museum to exhibit Tartu bar top, free books

21.10

Estonian border guards find man stuck in fence

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: