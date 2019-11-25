Protesters picket Tallinn Kaubamaja over battery farm egg sales

Protestors picketed Tallinn's Kaubamaja department store Sunday, demanding an end to the sale of battery hens' eggs, according to a report on ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera current affairs show on Sunday evening.

The protestors, who numbered a little over 12 according to the report, also called for Selver supermarket to stop selling battery farm eggs, by 2025, handing out flyers which explained how to identify from box codes whether eggs on sale have come from battery farm hens.

Kristina Mering, protest organizer, said that several retail chains have already announced the end of battery farm eggs sale by 2025, with the same decision hoped from Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp, which also owns supermarket chain Selver.

According to Mering, a survey last year said 70 percent of those polled in Estonia would like battery hen farming abolished.

Anne-Liis Ostov, Marketing Director of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp, said the company had repeatedly met with the organizers of the picket and explained that product ranges are always customer-led, with this likely to change in-line with increased demand for free range eggs.

Ostov said the company could not say exactly when the change would occur, adding that the company does not wish to make promises as a seller whose decisions depend primarily on suppliers, as well as customer preferences.

Chicken farms in Estonia had to install cages which met EU requirements seven years ago, including increased dimensions, a scrubbing area and other facilities, ERR reports.

The original Aktuaalne kaamera segment (in Estonian) is here.

