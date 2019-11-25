ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Protesters picket Tallinn Kaubamaja over battery farm egg sales ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Protestors outside Tallinn's Kaubamaja department store.
Protestors outside Tallinn's Kaubamaja department store. Source: ERR
News

Protestors picketed Tallinn's Kaubamaja department store Sunday, demanding an end to the sale of battery hens' eggs, according to a report on ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera current affairs show on Sunday evening.

The protestors, who numbered a little over 12 according to the report, also called for Selver supermarket to stop selling battery farm eggs, by 2025, handing out flyers which explained how to identify from box codes whether eggs on sale have come from battery farm hens.

Kristina Mering, protest organizer, said that several retail chains have already announced the end of battery farm eggs sale by 2025, with the same decision hoped from Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp, which also owns supermarket chain Selver.

According to Mering, a survey last year said 70 percent of those polled in Estonia would like battery hen farming abolished.

Anne-Liis Ostov, Marketing Director of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp, said the company had repeatedly met with the organizers of the picket and explained that product ranges are always customer-led, with this likely to change in-line with increased demand for free range eggs.

Ostov said the company could not say exactly when the change would occur, adding that the company does not wish to make promises as a seller whose decisions depend primarily on suppliers, as well as customer preferences.

Chicken farms in Estonia had to install cages which met EU requirements seven years ago, including increased dimensions, a scrubbing area and other facilities, ERR reports.

The original Aktuaalne kaamera segment (in Estonian) is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kaubamajaselverprotestseggsbattery hensbattery farming in estoniachicken farms in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:35

Omniva: Finnish postal strike affecting mail, packages to and from Finland

16:18

Helme accuses press of Järvik's dismissal

16:14

Paper: Estonian and Swedish police to cooperate over Kaja Kallas threat

16:01

Seeder on Järvik dismissal: It was the right choice

16:01

President, prime minister to discuss political situation Monday afternoon

15:49

Paper: Plans to start Baltic German Museum discussed

15:28

Veterinary and Food board suspends operations at M.V.Wool factories

15:22

Martin Helme: Coalition will not collapse if Järvik leaves office

15:03

Coalition decides to dismantle pharmacy reform bill

14:38

Estonian chocolate maker clinches international awards

14:12

Two children get stranded on Tallinn sea ice

13:44

Student research papers in spotlight at Haapsalu language day event

13:13

Paper: Good offer needs to be made to people about nuclear power

12:59

Protesters picket Tallinn Kaubamaja over battery farm egg sales

12:41

Opposition leaders: Lemetti dismissal EKRE-led pressure on civil servants

12:22

Finnair cancels all Tallinn-Helsinki flights due to strike in Finland

12:06

Paper: E-residency is soft power five years after launch

11:48

Traffic restrictions in Tallinn during Ukrainian president visit on Tuesday

11:29

Lemetti to take dismissal from rural affairs ministry to court

11:11

Trade unions, employers to sign minimum wage hike agreement

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: