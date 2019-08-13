Last Estonian fur farm company faces economic problems, expects recovery

Fur farms in Estonia have been closing their doors, citing economic factors. Only one company remains in operation in the country.

A company based at the village of Karjaküla, near Keila, southwest of Tallinn, experienced losses of over six million euros, principally due to a collapse in world prices in 2014, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, citing daily Postimees.

The company, the Finnish-owned Balti Karusnaha, which focussed on mink fur, started closing its farms at the beginning of this year and making layoffs, leaving only 10 employees left.

However, it is still in operation and in view of a recovering world market, expects losses to diminish this year, it is reported.

Fur farming came close to being banned across Estonia in January, with a bill to that effect failing to pass at the Riigikogu by just four votes. Critics say the practice constitutes animal cruelty.

