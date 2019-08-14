ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Animal welfare group highlights battery hen plight after air gun slaughter ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Battery hens.
Battery hens. Source: Wikimedia Commons
News

An animal welfare organization has condemned an incident where air guns were used to slaughter hens at one of the largest poultry farms in the country, Baltic News Service reports.

An outbreak of salmonella was found in the stock of battery hens at the farm, with the decision made to slaughter a large portion in an effort to contain the outbreak.

Of 330,000 stock, 55,000 were killed, according to BNS. Gassing was used to carry out the operation; however some hens had escaped their cages and air guns were then used to kill these.

"Behaving in such a way toward animals is unacceptable," said Kristina Mering, president of Nahtamatud Loomad, an organization which highlights the plight of animals used in farming, including battery hens. Footage of the incident was obtained by the Estonian Society for the Protection of Animals (ESPA).

"In addition to the hens being denied a dignified life due to their confinement in cages, the footage also shows that they were denied their right to a dignified torture-free death," Mering continued, noting that the footage draws attention to the unethical farming of hens in battery cages more broadly.

The name and location of the farm in question was not reported.

Studies suggest that battery farming increases the likelihood of salmonella outbreaks, compared with free-range hens, leading to the bacteria infected eggs sold to market.

A single battery cage can reportedly hold 60 hens, with around an A4 paper-sized space afforded per hen. Caged hens also reportedly suffer psychological problems and are known to peck at each other's feathers.

Nahtamatud Loomad says it has already convinced 40 percent of Estonia's retail sector to stop selling battery hen eggs by 2025.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

salmonellaanimal welfarefarming in estoniabattery hensbattery farming in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
13.08

Alleged house fire murder victim youth died of carbon monoxide poisoning

13.08

Prime minister, incoming European Commission president, talk priorities

12.08

Leaked audit office report slams hospitals, police capacity for crises

12.08

Gallery: Roadworks bring disruption to several main Tallinn routes

12.08

Businessman in kidnapping case gets community service plea bargain

Opinion
Business
11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

09.08

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

09.08

Paper: Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:12

Ivo Linna, Kaire Vilgats to give free concert in Tallinn on Aug. 20

11:34

Kentucky Fried Chicken coming to Tallinn in October

10:35

Kontaveit cruises through to Cincinnati second round

09:54

Statistics: Employment of older people at 10-year high

09:26

Russia claims NATO jet 'chased off' by its fighters Tuesday

08:33

Animal welfare group highlights battery hen plight after air gun slaughter

13.08

Opinion: On EKRE and constantly being in the spotlight

13.08

Government to unveil state real estate purchase strategy Thursday

13.08

Gallery: Prime minister meets the men of the King's Royal Hussars at Tapa

13.08

Coalition agreed on pension reform bill, differ on ensuing pension hike

13.08

Urissaare country festival celebrating 5th anniversary

13.08

Gallery: Tartuff kicks off in pouring rain

13.08

Benefits restructure sees rise in pension payouts despite fall in claimants

13.08

Former Savisaar corruption co-defendant not to stand as witness

13.08

Kontaveit through to Cincinnati doubles last 16

13.08

Gallery: Wagwan Festival attracts thousands of reggae, hip-hop fans

13.08

Tallinna TV in likely layoffs, may close in 2020

13.08

Last Estonian fur farm company faces economic problems, expects recovery

13.08

Alleged house fire murder victim youth died of carbon monoxide poisoning

13.08

Prime minister, incoming European Commission president, talk priorities

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: