Gallery: Animal rights activists protest against fur farms ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Protesters held a march against fur farms in Tallinn.
Photo: Protesters held a march against fur farms in Tallinn. Author: Aleksandr Kalošin
Animal rights activists held a protest against fur farms on Saturday in Tallinn.

At noon, several hundred protesters gathered in the Old Town demanding a fur-free Estonia. Animal advocates have been calling for a ban on fur farms for years, and several times the amendment to the law has been discussed in the Riigikogu.

In the near future, the Riigikogu will look at passing a bill that would give the fur farm a multi-year transition period to wind down.

Annika Lepp, communications manager of MTÜ Loomus, said: "Until a few years ago, the number of animals in fur farms in Estonia was about 200,000 but today it is estimated at 6,000. It is a pleasure to see this decline, but we still have to reach a fundamental decision that we do not need such an industry in the 21st century."

In October, Animal welfare advocacy group Nähtamatud Loomad gathered over 5,000 digital signatures in support of banning fur farms in Estonia, newspaper Maaleht reported.

A bill banning fur farming in Estonia has twice reached the Riigikogu, but both times it was voted down. 

Fur farms are currently banned in 14 European countries.

Editor: Helen Wright

