One third of MPs pledge to vote in favor of fur farm ban

A fox at a fur farm (picture is illustrative). Source: ERR
Thirty-three MPs, just under a third of the Riigikogu, have pledged to vote in favor of a bill aimed at banning fur farms in Estonia. MPs from most of the parties represented have said they will support the legislation change, which will be put before the chamber for its third and final reading next week.

Annaliisa Post, spokesperson for animal rights group Loomus, said: "We are pleased that the members of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), the Reform Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Center Party have already promised to vote in favor of the bill. This proves that the issue is important for all parties and that it is time to finally ban fur farms."

"By banning fur farms, we can set an example to neighboring countries and to the world at large," she added.

"The Estonian people have expressed their support for ending this cruel industry, and we call on politicians to listen to their people and make an animal-friendly decision," Post went on.

The bill passed its first reading last October and the second reading in May this year. The third reading will take place on June 2.

Since the Riigikogu composition has changed slightly since the bill's first reading, for instance due to the change in government, Loomus is keeping an up-to-date tally of MPs who say they will support the bill.

These include SDE leader Indrek Saar, former education minister Mailis Reps (Center), former finance minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) and EKRE MP Ruuben Kaalep.

Loomus said it hopes to encourage other MPs to vote for the bill, which requires a majority of 51 to pass, as well.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

