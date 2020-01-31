ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Animal rights campaigners hand over petition to ban fur farms ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Protesters handed over a petition with more than 6,100 digital signatures to end fur farming in Estonia.
Open gallery
13 photos
Photo: Protesters handed over a petition with more than 6,100 digital signatures to end fur farming in Estonia. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Animal rights campaigners presented a petition to ban fur farms in Estonia signed by more than 6,000 people to the Riigikogu on Thursday.

Henn Põlluaas, the Speaker of the Riigikogu, received the petition from representatives of the invisible animal protection organization Invisible Animals (Nähtamatud Loomad), which collected 6,161 digital signatures.

The signatories of the petition are asking the Riigikogu to reconsider the issue and discuss the ban on fur farms.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

fur farming
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:54

Lavly Perling may leave Prosecutor's Office altogether

15:28

Estonian, Latvian police cooperation foils cross-border car thieves

15:11

Gallery: Kreenholm textiles go on display in Tallinn

15:02

EKRE to hold torchlight march marking Treaty of Tartu centennial

14:41

Estonia's islands increasingly popular among Latvian tourists

14:34

Two Chinese tourists in Tallinn taken to hospital with coronavirus symptoms Updated

14:28

City council chair: Tallinn should have tourist tax like Venice

14:05

President, government's year-end meeting to be held Monday

13:43

Plans approved to open embassies in South Korea and Singapore

13:22

First capsule hostel in Baltics opens in Tallinn

12:57

Foreign minister: Relations between Estonia and the UK remain close

12:32

New working group to decide further Estonia disaster investigation

12:11

Gallery: Animal rights campaigners hand over petition to ban fur farms

11:54

Five companies compete to build Tallinn Music and Ballet School

11:33

EKRE pharmacy reform repeal bill may not have enough votes

11:20

Statistics: Industrial production decrease mainly due to energy and mining

10:37

Ratings: Center biggest in towns, EKRE in countryside

10:15

Expert: Putin meeting was viewed in Estonia like conquering of Everest

09:48

Reform member predicts health minister will lose job due to pharmacy policy

09:26

Study: Support for Reform and Center has equalized

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: