Gallery: Animal rights campaigners hand over petition to ban fur farms

Animal rights campaigners presented a petition to ban fur farms in Estonia signed by more than 6,000 people to the Riigikogu on Thursday.

Henn Põlluaas, the Speaker of the Riigikogu, received the petition from representatives of the invisible animal protection organization Invisible Animals (Nähtamatud Loomad), which collected 6,161 digital signatures.

The signatories of the petition are asking the Riigikogu to reconsider the issue and discuss the ban on fur farms.

