Over 5,000 digital signatures collected supporting fur farm ban

People holding signs at a protest against fur farming.
People holding signs at a protest against fur farming. Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
Animal welfare advocacy group Nähtamatud Loomad has gathered over 5,000 digital signatures in support of banning fur farms in Estonia, the online portal of weekly Maaleht writes.

Previously, a bill banning fur farming in Estonia has twice reached the Riigikogu, but both times it was voted down, the paper wrote (link in Estonian).

The signatures collected by the nonprofit will be submitted to the Riigikogu, however, who will then be required to add the topic to its agenda again within a period of six months.

Fur farms are currently banned in 14 European countries; the most recent ban was announced by the Slovakian government this month.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

fur farmsnähtamatud loomad


